Columbia Burger King robbed at gunpoint

The Columbia Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of armed robbery at an area Burger King Sunday night.
The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. at the Burger King at 2902 Two Notch Road, near the intersection with Beltline Boulevard, according to the police.
The suspect pointed a gun and demanded money from the register of the fast food restaurant, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Police described the suspect as a male, last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a black mask over his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
