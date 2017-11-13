Wikimedia Commons
Columbia Burger King robbed at gunpoint

November 13, 2017 4:57 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

The Columbia Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of armed robbery at an area Burger King Sunday night.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. at the Burger King at 2902 Two Notch Road, near the intersection with Beltline Boulevard, according to the police.

The suspect pointed a gun and demanded money from the register of the fast food restaurant, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a male, last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a black mask over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

