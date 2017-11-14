Columbia police investigating after man died on Screaming Eagle Road

One person died in a single-vehicle collision late Monday night, according to the Columbia Police Department.
The incident occurred shortly before midnight in the 2900 block of Screaming Eagle Road Extension in Eastover, police said.
The man who died was speeding and disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Screaming Eagle and McCords Ferry Road before striking a tree, according to police.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not released the driver’s identity.
The Columbia Police Department continues to investigate the incident.
