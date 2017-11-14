Crime & Courts

Columbia police investigating after man died on Screaming Eagle Road

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 14, 2017 2:40 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

One person died in a single-vehicle collision late Monday night, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight in the 2900 block of Screaming Eagle Road Extension in Eastover, police said.

The man who died was speeding and disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Screaming Eagle and McCords Ferry Road before striking a tree, according to police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not released the driver’s identity.

The Columbia Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

    Representative Jerry Govan spoke with media after leaving the Alvin S Glenn detention center.

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing
Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond
Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 0:46

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

View More Video