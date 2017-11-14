She is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothes from Midlands stores

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect wanted for shoplifting.
Antoinette Dukes, 26, is accused of stealing Polo clothing items totaling more than $4,000 from department stores located in Richland County. The department stores include TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Macy’s.
Dukes is suspected of stealing from the department stores in separate incidents in September.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
