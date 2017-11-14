These teens broke into a Columbia home, but didn’t have the secret to steal the car

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a home burglary and stolen car investigation, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Rashad Washington, 19, Demondre Jones, 18, and a 16-year-old suspect were arrested Nov. 12.
Washington and Jones have been charged with Second Degree Burglary, Malicious Injury to Property, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
The teens are accused of breaking into a Summerlea Drive home shortly after 8 a.m. on Nov. 12, police said.
Responding officers found the rear door of the home was forced open, and a nearby witness provided a description of the suspects claiming he saw them leaving the area on foot, according to the police.
The suspects were found walking along Johnson Avenue, near Hyatt Park, and a search produced vehicle keys that were stolen from the burglarized Summerlea Drive home, police said. The suspects didn’t steal the car, because they had a difficult time starting the engine. According to the owner, you have to ‘jiggle’ the keys in the ignition to make it work.
During the investigation, it was also determined that the suspects arrived at Summerlea Drive in an SUV that was reported stolen from Richland County’s jurisdiction.
The teens were transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Washington remained in jail on a $100,000 bond; Jones remained in jail under a $75,000. The 16-year-old male was housed in the juvenile section of the detention center.
