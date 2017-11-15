This Midlands man told police his car was bugged, but it’s not what you think

A Camden man reported that his vehicles had been bugged, but was hoping it was the police that would listen to his complaint.
That’s because it wasn’t a listening device he reported to the Camden Police Department on Nov. 11. It wasn’t fears of somebody eavesdropping on him, but claims that someone was dropping bugs into his vehicles.
Yes, those kinds of bugs. The creepy, crawly ones.
Technically not insects or bugs, the Camden man claimed someone had been placing “spiders and chiggers” inside his vehicles, according to an incident report from the Camden Police Department.
The police reported it as vandalism of property in the incident report.
The Camden man said the spiders and chiggers were placed inside vehicles at his two residences. The first, where police met him, is in 2200 block of Forest Drive in Camden, near Camden County Club, and about 7 1/2 miles away from the second residence in Hunting Inc Road.
The second residence is in Kershaw County, and police said they confirmed the man reported that incident to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s office.
The man told the responding officer that someone had sprinkled something on his vehicle, so he went to the car wash and washed it off.
But damage had already been done, the main said. And he proved it in an unsettling way.
According to the incident report, the man said parasites had also been placed in his vehicles, and they had infected his skin.
The man proceeded to show his arms and legs to the officer, who reported the man “had what appeared to be open wounds on them.”
No suspect was named by the man in the incident report. The police listed the suspect as “person unknown/untracked.”
No alternate explanation to the man’s account was offered in the incident report, but the officer had the Camden man provide a written statement.
