Dutch Fork student had gun at school, police say

A Dutch Fork High School student was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Police say that Michael Hilton, 18, had a gun in his backpack at Dutch Fork on Wednesday. A Richland County Sheriff’s Department school resource officer arrested Hilton around 4 p.m.
“At no time was there a threat or danger to students, faculty, or staff,” police said a statement.
Hilton was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
