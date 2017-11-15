Tim Dominick The State/File photo
Dutch Fork student had gun at school, police say

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

November 15, 2017 5:34 PM

A Dutch Fork High School student was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say that Michael Hilton, 18, had a gun in his backpack at Dutch Fork on Wednesday. A Richland County Sheriff’s Department school resource officer arrested Hilton around 4 p.m.

“At no time was there a threat or danger to students, faculty, or staff,” police said a statement.

Hilton was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

