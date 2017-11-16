Victoria’s Secret in Columbia robbed at gunpoint. These are 2 of the suspects

Three people are suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise earlier in November from the Victoria’s Secret store at Columbiana Centre, police say.
They are accused of stealing lingerie and clothing from the mall location on Harbison Boulevard, according to Columbia Police Department.
Two of the three have identified by police.
Police are seeking Ryelynn Sanders, 27, and Ramanda McMillan, 28, on charges of armed robbery and conspiracy. They are accused of stealing several thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Victoria’s Secret store on Nov. 7.
Sanders was armed with a gun and threatened an employee during the crime, police said.
Surveillance cameras photos released earlier this month show the group carrying away that stolen merchandise in big Belk bags.
Anyone with information about the incident or anyone who recognizes the suspects can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
