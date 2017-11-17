Alleged stalker slashed Lexington woman’s tires, set off explosive at her job

A Columbia man has been accused of using an explosive device while stalking a woman.
Robert Howard Adams, 43, was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on Tuesday on charges of using a destruction device, according to jail records.
He is being held on a $55,000 bond. If he is released, he has to wear a court-ordered monitoring device and have no contact with the woman.
Adams is accused of stalking a Lexington County resident since October, according to a news release by the Lexington Police Department. She previously had her cable television disabled and her tires flattened in separate incident.
Never miss a local story.
On Monday, however, he is accused of detonating an M-80 firecracker at the front doors of the Cost Cutters salon at 100 Old Cherokee Road in Lexington, which is where the woman works.
“Evidence of the explosion with glass pieces from the door, duct tape and the exterior packaging of the M-80 were found throughout the interior of the store,” the news release stated.
Detectives linked Adams to the damage of the store and to the other incidents during the investigation, according to the release.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments