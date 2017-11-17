Forest Acres restaurant robbed at gunpoint

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for armed robbery at a Forest Acres restaurant.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, a man allegedly demanded money at gunpoint from employees at Nick’s Gyro’s and Seafood, located at 2509 Forest Drive, which is near Benedict College.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
The Columbia Police Department described the suspect as a black male, who was last seen with a low trimmed beard, silver aviator-style sunglasses and wearing a gray hoodie, gray hat, black pants and black shoes with brown laces.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
