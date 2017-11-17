Man stole credit cards from Midlands gym for shopping spree, police say

A man is suspected of stealing credit cards from members of an area gym and spending thousands of dollars on them at a number of Richland County stores. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying the suspect.
The suspect wanted for larceny and fraud, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
The credit cards were allegedly stolen from the Planet Fitness, at 9714 Two Notch Road, near the intersection with Polo Road, on Oct. 10, according to the sheriff’s department.
The suspect allegedly stole credit cards from two different people’s gym bags and used them to make purchases at two Walgreens and a Food Lion grocery store in the area near the gym, the sheriff’s department said.
The suspect purchased approximately $1,500 in gift cards and numerous items, according to the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
