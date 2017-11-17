From left, Rashaun Brown, Deandra Favor, Spencer Frasier Jr. and Amircle Wright
Crime & Courts

Three men and a woman facing drugs and weapons charges after bust at Midlands home

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 17, 2017 09:24 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Three men and a woman were arrested Tuesday on drugs and weapons charges by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Rashaun Benjamin Brown, 36, Deandra Demoris Favor, 32, Spencer Quanamain Frasier Jr., 26 and Amircle Betrell Wright, 29, were each charged with illegally possessing drugs and weapons, according to the sheriff’s department.

After executing a search warrant on a West Columbia home, deputies found cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, oxycodone, hydrocodone and four handguns, including one reported stolen out of North, South Carolina, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

“Investigators were at a home on Charleston Highway to arrest Favor on an outstanding warrant when they spotted illegal narcotics in plain view,” Koon said in a news release. “They were able to get a search warrant soon after and search the home for more drugs.”

Brown and Frasier are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge set bond at $95,000 and $70,000, respectively. Favor and Wright have been released after meeting conditions of their bond set by a judge at $105,000 and $52,5000, respectively.

“We’re glad to get these drugs and guns off the street,” Koon said. “This house was a major source for drugs and our agents’ quick thinking helped shut it down.”

