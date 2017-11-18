‘Pay attention,’ because traffic check points planned on Midlands roads

Drivers in Lexington County will see an added law enforcement presence this weekend.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is conducting public safety checkpoints to help maintain safe roads.
“We’re (reminding) you to pay attention to the roads on what’s supposed to be a beautiful Saturday,” the police department posted on Twitter.
The purpose of the checkpoints is to eliminate collisions and unsafe driving practices – including speeding, DUI, distracted driving seat belt use and proper stopping.
Never miss a local story.
Deputies will be patrolling several Lexington County roads, including:
- Bub Shumpert Road
- Busbee Road
- Emanuel Church Road
- Jamil Road
- Lake Dogwood Drive
- Loch Road
- Old Charleston Road
- Old Cherokee Road
- Tram Road
- Wise Ferry Road
All drivers who enter a checkpoint will be stopped and checked for a valid drivers license, vehicle registration, and insurance requirements. They will also be checked for possible impairment, seat belt use, proper child restraint use and any other possible violations that might be visible to officers.
Comments