Have you seen the man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes?

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of cigarettes in two burglaries. It is asking for the communities help identifying the man seen in surveillance videos.
The incidents occurred early in the morning on Nov. 7, according to the sheriff’s department.
The first incident was at Gator Market, in the 500 block of Corley Mill Road, near River Bluff High School, the sheriff’s department said. Surveillance video shows a man with a ski mask over his head and socks on his hands throwing a hammer at the glass door to get break in.
Once inside he steals cigarettes before leaving the scene in a silver sedan, according to the sheriff’s department.
Deputies believe the same man broke into the Smart Stop, in the 4000 block of Platt Springs Road, near the intersection with Emanuel Church Road, because the suspect is wearing the same shoes, pants and hat.
This robbery occurred three hours after the first robbery, according to the sheriff’s department, adding the suspect stole more cigarettes.
Deputies say it is estimated that he stole a few thousand dollars’ worth of cigarettes altogether.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
