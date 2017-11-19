SC woman airlifted after throat cut

A South Carolina woman was airlifted to a hospital Sunday after her throat was cut, according to authorities.
Oconee County sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday morning to an assault on Padgett Street near Seneca, sheriff’s office spokesman Jimmy Watt said in a statement.
Deputies were told that a woman was physically assaulted and that her throat had been cut, Watt said. Deputies arrived and found the woman, who was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The victim’s status was not available Sunday afternoon.
Investigators developed a person of interest, and Watt said deputies later located that person, Diviero Delaney Manley, walking along Goddard Avenue.
Manley, 27, was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center and booked late Sunday morning on a temporary custody order, Watt said.
Formal charges are pending, Watt said. Information on those charges is expected to be released when warrants are obtained.
