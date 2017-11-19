Crime & Courts

Man shot to death, found on Richland County road, identified by coroner

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 19, 2017 08:53 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The Columbia man who was shot to death Saturday night, after being found lying in the road, has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Beethoven Romain, 28, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Sunday after performing an autopsy.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shots fired call around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Mountain Brook Drive, which is located off Leesburg Road, according to public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson.

Romain was taken to an area hospital, where he died at 10:14 p.m., according to Watts.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

