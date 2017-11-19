Oh brother, SC homeowner’s reaction to mistaken burglary results in trip to hospital

Have you ever heard something go bump in the night and overreacted?
Usually it amounts to nothing more than looking silly, stalking around your residence looking for a culprit that’s more often than not benign (think settling house, wind, pet knocking something over, etc.)
Sometimes, the overreaction can have dangerous consequences. That might be what happened in Blacksburg Sunday.
A homeowner that thought somebody was attempting to break into his residence, shot his gun and mistakenly struck his brother, according to multiple reports.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a homeowner on Dickson Road in Blacksburg mistook his brother for a burglar and shot through his front door, hitting his brother, wspa.com reported.
Sheriff Steven Mueller said it was “just a case of mistaken identity,” according to foxcarolina.com, which reported the homeowner fired at least one shot through the door.
The brother has been taken to an area hospital with what has been reported as non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation until officials are able to speak with the brother, foxcarolina.com reported.
