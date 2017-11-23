A student died when this SC deputy crashed into him. Now, the deputy faces charges

A South Carolina deputy is facing reckless homicide charges after a being involved in a car chase which ended in a crash that killed an Upstate college student.
Timothy Ryan Chapman, 26, was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center on Wednesday, the Independent Mail reported. He is accused of being involved in a July 23 car chase of a stolen vehicle that ended when his Crown Victoria struck the Honda Civic of 22-year-old Joshua Caleb Martin.
The crash pinned Martin in his car, the paper reported. The Greenville Technical College Student died at the scene from injuries to the head, chest and neck.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said at the time of the crash that Martin had just left a meeting with his preacher at a nearby church when he was killed, according to WYFF.
Never miss a local story.
The chase started when Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to a stolen car had been spotted at a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store, the station reported. Responding deputies attempted to stop the vehicle from fleeing, but the driver took off and the deputies gave chase. Martin’s car was not involved in the pursuit when he was killed.
Chapman was reassigned to work at the county jail after the crash, according to WSPA. He is now on leave pending an administrative hearing, which will determine the deputy’s leave status and job.
Charges against Chapman were filed after an investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments