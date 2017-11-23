Ryelynn Sanders, 27.
Crime & Courts

Man accused in armed robbery of Victoria’s Secret arrested, 2 others wanted

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 23, 2017 01:44 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A man wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a Victoria’s Secret in Columbia was arrested Tuesday.

Ryelynn Sanders, 27, is facing charges of armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

Sanders and two others have been accused of stealing lingerie and clothing from Victoria’s Secret at Columbiana Centre off Harbison Boulevard on Nov. 7, according to a news release by the Columbia Police Department.

“It’s believed that at least one of the male suspects was armed with a gun and threatened an employee while the suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise,” the release stated.

Sanders is one of two suspects who have been identified by police. Ramanda McMillan, 28, was still wanted in connection with the crime as of Thursday. The third person suspect has not been identified.

