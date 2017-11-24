Here’s the latest money scam and how to avoid it

Scammers are posing as Newberry County Sheriff’s deputies and demanding money or gift cards, the sheriff’s office warned on Tuesday.
The scam involves a person posing as a Newberry County Sheriff’s deputy or investigator, who demands county residents get money and/or gift cards, a news release stated. The scammer threatens residents to follow instructions or face legal actions.
But the phone number the scammer is using is associated by Google voice, according to the release. The agency warned against trusting caller ID as well, since numbers can be spoofed or copied to resemble a familiar number.
There’s also a scam going on with the people posing as IRS agents that are making similar demands, the release stated.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone who suspects receiving a scam call is asked to call 803-321-2222.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
Comments