Suspects sought after 9 vehicles stolen from Columbia landscaping business

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

November 25, 2017 08:17 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia police are searching for multiple suspects who, they say, stole nine vehicles from a local landscaping business this week.

Police investigators believe multiple people are responsible for breaking into U.S. Lawns Commercial Landscaping Services, on First South Street, this week and stealing at least nine vehicles used to carry expensive lawn care equipment.

The thefts might have happened between Nov. 22-24, police say.

Two of the stolen vehicles were found by police near the business.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

