Masked men shoot, kill local convenience store employee

A person was shot to death Friday night at the Sumter store where they worked.
Sumter police say two masked men walked into the Save-Mart Grocery store on Manning Avenue just before 7 p.m. Friday.
One or both of the men fired handguns toward the store employee before fleeing the store in an unknown direction.
The employee died as a result of gunshot wounds.
The Sumter County coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
