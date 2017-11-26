Crime & Courts

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in the Midlands

By Teddy Kulmala

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

State agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Sumter late Saturday.

The State Law Enforcement Division was contacted by Sumter police around 9:30 p.m. regarding an officer-involved shooting, SLED spokesman Thom Berry said Sunday. An officer was apparently pursuing a suspect related to an armed robbery incident when the shooting happened.

“There was some type of confrontation,” Berry said. “The suspect was shot.”

Additional details about the shooting, including the suspect’s injuries and the number of officers involved, were not immediately available Sunday afternoon.

Sumter police spokeswoman Tonyia McGirt could not answer those or other questions, but said the department plans to release more information on the shooting Sunday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

