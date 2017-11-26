Midlands robbery suspect with semi-automatic gun is shot fleeing police

An alleged armed robbery, turned car chase and ultimately an officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday night in Sumter.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting at the request of the Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Jermaine Cummings, 35, was arrested after leaving an area hospital, and faces multiple charges stemming from the incident. The Sumter resident also has a criminal record and is awaiting trial on multiple charges.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m., when the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery at a motel in the 4000 block of Broad Street, according to public information liaison Tonya McGirt.
Never miss a local story.
The alleged robbery took place outside of the motel and the person who reported being robbed described the suspect, armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, to law enforcement, including a description of Cummings’ vehicle and license plate number.
Minutes later, Sumter Police Department officers observed Cummings’ vehicle at a business near Broad Street and Highland Avenue, attempted to make contact with him and gave pursuit after Cummings failed to stop for blue lights and sirens, McGirt said. The chase ended after Cummings crashed into a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Highland Avenue.
During a short foot pursuit of the fleeing suspect, Cummings was shot by a Sumter Police Department officer, according to McGirt.
“There was some type of confrontation,” SLED spokesman Thom Berry said. “The suspect was shot.”
Cummings was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and released, McGirt said.
Cummings is being charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren (2nd offense), Violation of the Habitual Offender Act, Driving Under Suspension (three or more offenses) and Armed Robbery. He has been taken to Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
Cummings has previously been sentenced for Driving Under Suspension, in addition to Disorderly Conduct, and Drug Possession.
Staff writer Teddy Kulmala contributed to this report.
Comments