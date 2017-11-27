Crime & Courts

2-year-old hospitalized after city truck crashes into Midlands home

By Noah Feit

November 27, 2017 02:17 PM

SUMTER, SC

A 2-year-old was hospitalized after a City of Sumter truck crashed into a residence Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. at a home on Perry Boulevard, a 2016 Dodge truck veered off the road and crashed through the home, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The truck crashed into an addition on the home and went all the way through, Jones said.

The child was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, according to Jones, adding the child suffered broken bones.

The driver of the truck was also taken to an area hospital. Neither of the injuries to the child or the driver are considered life-threatening, Jones said.

The cause of the collision is currently unknown.

The incident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

