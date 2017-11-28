Columbia police and Columba-Richland Fire are on teh scene in the 1300 block of Assembly Street where a bomb threat was called in to a business.
Crime & Courts

Bomb threat closes busy area of downtown Columbia; police say no threat found

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 28, 2017 02:30 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

A busy block in downtown Columbia was closed off Tuesday because of a bomb threat.

The 1300 block of Assembly Street was closed as Columbia Police Department officers searched the area after a bomb threat was received at a local business.

Just before 3:30 p.m. the police reported no threat was found, the roads were reopened and nearby buildings and businesses are back to normal functions.

The police reported the bomb threat around 2:20 p.m.

The Columbia Fire Department and other specialized law enforcement teams, including K9 units, conducted the search, according to the police.

The 1300 block of Assembly Street is between the intersections with Lady and Washington streets. Several business are located on the block, including:

  • Camon Japanese restaurant
  • People’s Pawn Shop
  • Star Music Company
  • Swampfox
  • Stroy’s Barber & Styling
  • Garden Bistro restaurant
  • Rue 77 restaurant
  • South Carolina Education Lottery Claims Center

The U.S. Army Recruiting Station and Air Force Recruiting Office are also located on the block, but public information liaison Jennifer Timmons said the threat wasn’t made to either of those locations.

This is developing story, check back for updates.

