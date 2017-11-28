Shooting sends Midlands teen to hospital after afternoon incident on the street

An 18-year-old is being treated at a Columbia hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during an incident earlier today, according to the Sumter Police Department.
The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. near the corner of Hauser Street and David Court, public information officer Tonyia McGirt said.
According to witnesses, the teen was seen talking with individuals in a mid- to large-sized vehicle when they heard gunfire and then saw the vehicle speed off toward Brooklyn Street, McGirt said.
The teen, who was shot more than once, was flown by helicopter to Columbia, where he is listed in stable condition, according to McGirt.
Detectives are working to determine who was involved and what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
