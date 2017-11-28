Richland County Sheriff’s Department
Crime & Courts

Motel 6 robbed in Richland County, sheriff’s department wants help IDing suspect

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 28, 2017 04:49 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A suspect accused of armed robbery at an area motel is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect accused of robbing a Motel 6.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 in the Motel 6 at 7541 Nates Road, which runs between Two Notch and Trenholm roads, according to the sheriff’s department.

The suspect walked into the motel lobby, presented a handgun, and demanded money from the receptionist, the sheriff’s department said, adding an unknown amount of cash was stolen from the front desk before the suspect fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

