Person of interest sought in Richland County murder of man found in road

By Noah Feit

November 28, 2017 05:22 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are hoping that you can identify a man who might have valuable information about a murder.

The sheriff’s department said the man in question is not a suspect and is just needed for questioning.

The incident occurred on Nov. 18, when sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7000 block of Mountainbrook Drive, where a man was discovered lying in the road.

Beethoven Romain, 28, had a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s department.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Romain died as a result of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are searching for the suspector suspects involved, saying Romain’s burgundy and black 2011 Chevy Malibu LS 4-door car was missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

