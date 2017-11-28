Person of interest sought in Richland County murder of man found in road

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are hoping that you can identify a man who might have valuable information about a murder.
The sheriff’s department said the man in question is not a suspect and is just needed for questioning.
The incident occurred on Nov. 18, when sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7000 block of Mountainbrook Drive, where a man was discovered lying in the road.
Beethoven Romain, 28, had a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s department.
Never miss a local story.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Romain died as a result of a gunshot wound to the torso.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are searching for the suspector suspects involved, saying Romain’s burgundy and black 2011 Chevy Malibu LS 4-door car was missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Comments