Crime & Courts

Teen arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up the school’ in Richland County

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 29, 2017 08:04 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

A 17-year-old has been arrested after being accused of threatening to “shoot up the school” in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department received “numerous phone calls” on Tuesday from parents who were concerned about their children’s welfare, said agency spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson.

Investigators identified the 17-year-old, whose name has not been released, through posts on social media, Wilson said. The teen has been charged with unlawful communication and aggravated breach of the peace.

Additional details concerning the incident were not immediately available. Wilson did not name the school the teen threatened.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Check back for updates to this developing story.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missing Lexington County woman

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday.

Missing Lexington County woman

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman
Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members 1:07

Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members
Graveyard incident victim speaks out 2:08

Graveyard incident victim speaks out

View More Video