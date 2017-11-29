Dashaan Sims, 17.
Dashaan Sims, 17. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Dashaan Sims, 17. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Crime & Courts

Teen threatened to shoot up this Midlands high school. Now, he’s in jail

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 29, 2017 12:26 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

A 17-year-old who threatened to “shoot up” a Richland County school was arrested Wednesday.

Dashaan Sims is facing charges of unlawful communication and aggravated breach of the peace. He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and is being held without bond, according to jail records.

Sims was arrested after the Richland County Sheriff’s Department received “numerous phone calls” on Tuesday from parents who were concerned about their children’s welfare, said agency spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson.

The teen had threatened to “shoot up” Lower Richland High School, after an incident at the school involving his sister, Wilson said. Investigators identified Sims through posts on social media.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missing Lexington County woman

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday.

Missing Lexington County woman

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman
Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members 1:07

Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members
Graveyard incident victim speaks out 2:08

Graveyard incident victim speaks out

View More Video