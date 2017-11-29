Teen threatened to shoot up this Midlands high school. Now, he’s in jail

A 17-year-old who threatened to “shoot up” a Richland County school was arrested Wednesday.
Dashaan Sims is facing charges of unlawful communication and aggravated breach of the peace. He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and is being held without bond, according to jail records.
Sims was arrested after the Richland County Sheriff’s Department received “numerous phone calls” on Tuesday from parents who were concerned about their children’s welfare, said agency spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson.
The teen had threatened to “shoot up” Lower Richland High School, after an incident at the school involving his sister, Wilson said. Investigators identified Sims through posts on social media.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
