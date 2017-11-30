Sincere Dinkins (left) and Larenzo Hagood.
Sincere Dinkins (left) and Larenzo Hagood. Photos provided.
Sincere Dinkins (left) and Larenzo Hagood. Photos provided.

Crime & Courts

Masked men arrested in slaying of Midlands convenience store owner

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 30, 2017 01:53 PM

Two teenagers were arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a Sumter store owner.

Sincere Dinkins, 17, and Larenzo Hagood, 19, of Sumter, are facing charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of weapon during a violent crime, conspiracy and two counts of kidnapping, according to a news release by the Sumter Police Department. They are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Both are accused in the slaying of Vijaykumar Patel, 57, the store owner of the Save-Mart Grocery store on Manning Avenue in Sumter. The incident took place Friday just before 7 p.m.

Dinkins and Hagood are accused of wearing masks, barging into the grocery store while armed and ordering two customers to the ground before at least one of the men began firing, the release stated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Patel was injured in the shooting and died at the scene. Customers were not injured. Both teens had prior juvenile records, the release stated.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missing Lexington County woman

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday.

Missing Lexington County woman

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman
Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members 1:07

Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members
Graveyard incident victim speaks out 2:08

Graveyard incident victim speaks out

View More Video