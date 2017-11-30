Missing Lexington County woman has been located

More Videos 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman Pause 1:07 Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members 1:23 Did USC Women's Soccer seek advice from other USC playoff teams? 1:17 Bryce Thompson: I needed to grow up 3:04 Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 1:46 Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:08 Why Tom Knotts thinks Bryce Thompson is the best player he's coached 1:42 Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications 1:07 Frank Martin recaps South Carolina’s play in Conway tournament Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Missing Lexington County woman The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday. Lexington County Sheriff's Department

