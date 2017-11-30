Missing Lexington County woman has been located

A Midlands woman who was reported missing Sunday, has been located.
Melanie Price Martin, of Pelion, is in Florida, where law enforcement says she’s safe, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
According to a written statement from Martin to law enforcement officers, she willingly traveled in multiple states since departing Lexington County with an unidentified man.
In spite of that statement, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says it continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding her leaving Lexington County.
#BREAKING: Melanie Price Martin has been located in Florida. Officers there confirm for us that she's safe. According to her written statement to officers, she’s willingly traveled in multiple states since departing Lexington County Sunday. Our investigation continues. #LCSDnews https://t.co/eyirlNr30C— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) November 30, 2017
After she was reported missing Sunday, Martin was seen early Monday morning a car with an unidentified man at a Midlands convenience store, according to the sheriff’s department.
