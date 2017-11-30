More Videos

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday.

Crime & Courts

Missing Lexington County woman has been located

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 30, 2017 05:03 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A Midlands woman who was reported missing Sunday, has been located.

Melanie Price Martin, of Pelion, is in Florida, where law enforcement says she’s safe, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a written statement from Martin to law enforcement officers, she willingly traveled in multiple states since departing Lexington County with an unidentified man.

In spite of that statement, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says it continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding her leaving Lexington County.

After she was reported missing Sunday, Martin was seen early Monday morning a car with an unidentified man at a Midlands convenience store, according to the sheriff’s department.

