Columbia teen killed in SUV crash fleeing gunfire to be buried as police seek help

While a Midlands mother copes with the death of her 17-year-old son, the Columbia Police Department continues to investigate the shooting and crash that killed him while injuring three others as a homicide.
Eau Claire High School Cameron Scott, 17, was killed in a crash on Nov. 21.
The Columbia Police Department said Thursday that the crash that killed Scott was the result of the driver speeding away from gunfire from another vehicle. Scott was killed when the Ford Explorer he was traveling in crashed into two other vehicles.
The police released surveillance video from the incident, as they continue to seek the public’s help identifying suspects from the other vehicle – a dark-colored pickup truck.
Never miss a local story.
#CPDUpdate: Surveillance video of suspect's vehicle in shooting & fatal Farrow Rd. collision. Plus, a grieving mother speaks out about her loss. https://t.co/5lGKBupkLl pic.twitter.com/2RUTmhzlAi— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 30, 2017
Carolyn Scott is preparing for her son’s funeral on Saturday.
“My mind is left wide open. How? Why? I take it one day at a time, that’s all I can do,” Carolyn Scott said to the Columbia Police Department, adding she moved to Columbia last year to escape the violence in their hometown of Cleveland. “I thought his chances would be better here. He had options and now he doesn’t I can now only speak on my son’s behalf.”
The incident took place just before 7 p.m., near the 5600 block of Farrow Road and Bendale Drive. Scott was traveling with three others when at least two male suspects in the bed of the pickup truck fired toward the SUV he was in, according to the police.
No one was struck by gunfire, but while attempting to flee the gunfire, the driver of the SUV lost control and crashed, the police said.
Scott died at the scene of multiple blunt injuries he received in the crash, said Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. Scott was a backseat passenger but not wearing his seat belt.
The other three occupants of the SUV were rushed to the hospital and continue to receive medical treatment, the police said.
“(Cameron) was not confrontational,” Carolyn Scott told police. “I cannot imagine someone running up on him and this would be the outcome. I don’t think Cameron was the target.”
Shell casings from a .45-caliber handgun were found at the crime scene, and are being processed by SLED. Investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call 888-CRIME-SC.
Staff writer Cynthia Roldán contributed to this report.
#CPDUpdate: Evidence collected in last week's shooting & fatal collision on Farrow Road. Help a grieving mother, new to Columbia find the person (s) who killed her only son. https://t.co/bFlSJ9h8US pic.twitter.com/TwQsad5Rcp— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 1, 2017
Comments