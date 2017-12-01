More Videos

Crime & Courts

They struck this person with a pistol and stole their wallet. Do you know them?

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 01, 2017 07:28 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying three men who pistol-whipped a person during an armed robbery.

Three men are accused of walking up to a person’s vehicle, pointing a handgun and demanding money on Saturday at the Food Fare parking lot, 7300 Hunt Club Road around 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The men then struck the person in the head with a handgun and stole the person’s wallet. Video surveillance captured the getaway vehicle, which is described as a green Cadillac sedan.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

