They struck this person with a pistol and stole their wallet. Do you know them?

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying three men who pistol-whipped a person during an armed robbery.
Three men are accused of walking up to a person’s vehicle, pointing a handgun and demanding money on Saturday at the Food Fare parking lot, 7300 Hunt Club Road around 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The men then struck the person in the head with a handgun and stole the person’s wallet. Video surveillance captured the getaway vehicle, which is described as a green Cadillac sedan.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
