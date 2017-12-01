Crime & Courts

Police investigate shooting in North Columbia that left one injured

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 01, 2017 10:38 AM

Investigators are working on gathering details of a shooting in North Columbia that left one injured on Thursday.

The shooting took place at 1127 Columbia College Drive just before 9:30 p.m., according to a news release by the Columbia Police Department. Responding officers found a man suffering from wound to his upper and lower body.

The 24-year-old man, whose name was withheld by police, was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

