Crime & Courts

December 1, 2017 11:02 AM

Lexington County woman faked her own kidnapping, ran off with a homeless man

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

A Lexington County woman has been accused of faking her own kidnapping in exchange for money.

Melanie Martin, 40, and Andrew Douglas, 28, are facing charges of blackmail. They are being held in a Florida county jail, where they await extradition, after being found at a Pensacola motel.

Martin was initially reported missing on Sunday to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say Douglas led Martin’s husband to believe they had kidnapped her, according to warrants by the agency.

“Douglas left Ms. Martin’s husband a voicemail indicating he would reach back out to him to provide information about wiring money to secure Ms. Martin's release,”s said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Martin admitted to deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, who found the duo, to having willingly traveled with Douglas since Sunday, the release stated.

The duo also will be facing additional charges, Koon said.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Related content

Crime & Courts

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Out-of-state senior is heading home after graduation 1:26

Out-of-state senior is heading home after graduation

Pause
Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 1:54

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

Kirk Herbstreit previews Miami vs. Clemson 2:17

Kirk Herbstreit previews Miami vs. Clemson

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications 1:42

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications

Dawn Staley updates South Carolina injuries going into Duke showdown 1:52

Dawn Staley updates South Carolina injuries going into Duke showdown

Watch: Dutch Fork's Blake Branham to make season debut in title game 1:03

Watch: Dutch Fork's Blake Branham to make season debut in title game

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete 1:37

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

USC players talk Chris Silva, three-game week 2:05

USC players talk Chris Silva, three-game week

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag 1:15

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

  • Missing Lexington County woman

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday.

Missing Lexington County woman

View more video

Crime & Courts