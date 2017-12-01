Lexington County woman faked her own kidnapping, ran off with a homeless man

A Lexington County woman has been accused of faking her own kidnapping in exchange for money.
Melanie Martin, 40, and Andrew Douglas, 28, are facing charges of blackmail. They are being held in a Florida county jail, where they await extradition, after being found at a Pensacola motel.
Martin was initially reported missing on Sunday to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say Douglas led Martin’s husband to believe they had kidnapped her, according to warrants by the agency.
“Douglas left Ms. Martin’s husband a voicemail indicating he would reach back out to him to provide information about wiring money to secure Ms. Martin's release,”s said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.
Martin admitted to deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, who found the duo, to having willingly traveled with Douglas since Sunday, the release stated.
The duo also will be facing additional charges, Koon said.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
