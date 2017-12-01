Man with prior alcohol violations crashes into vehicle of 5 while drunk, police say

A 26-year-old man was accused of crashing into a vehicle with five passengers while driving drunk in Cayce.
Bradford Tyrone Makins is at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release by the Cayce Police Department. He will be booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on two counts of felony driving under the influence involving great bodily injury once he’s released, according to the agency.
Makins was speeding down Knox Abbott Drive on Thursday around 9:47 p.m., while driving drunk, when he crossed the dividing road line and crashed head-on into a vehicle, the release stated. Two adults and three children were in the vehicle; all were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Makins has been previously accused of alcohol violations, according to the release.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
