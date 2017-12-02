Crime & Courts

2 people shot on Garners Ferry Road, Columbia police say

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

December 02, 2017 08:04 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBIA, SC

Two people were shot on Garners Ferry Road early Friday night, Columbia police say.

The Columbia Police Department said just before 8 p.m. on Twitter that two people reportedly were shot at 7621 Garners Ferry Road. The Lake Shore Village apartments and a Citgo gas station are nearby.

Police had just begun investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additional information was not immediately available.

Police did not immediately say whether there were any injuries or deaths involved in the shooting.

This story may be updated as additional details are provided.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missing Lexington County woman

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday.

Missing Lexington County woman

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman
Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members 1:07

Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members
Graveyard incident victim speaks out 2:08

Graveyard incident victim speaks out

View More Video