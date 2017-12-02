2 people shot on Garners Ferry Road, Columbia police say

Two people were shot on Garners Ferry Road early Friday night, Columbia police say.
The Columbia Police Department said just before 8 p.m. on Twitter that two people reportedly were shot at 7621 Garners Ferry Road. The Lake Shore Village apartments and a Citgo gas station are nearby.
CPD investigators are at 7621 Garner’s Ferry Rd after two people were reportedly shot. Investigation has just begun so details are limited. Updates when available. pic.twitter.com/BxDL9llaWA— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 2, 2017
Police had just begun investigating.
Never miss a local story.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Police did not immediately say whether there were any injuries or deaths involved in the shooting.
This story may be updated as additional details are provided.
Comments