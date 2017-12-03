Arledge
SC man charged after child suffers brain bleed from shaking

By Spartanburg Herald-Journal

December 03, 2017 11:11 AM

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

A Spartanburg man has been charged with child abuse resulting in great injury after deputies said he shook a child.

Juntez Lamarcus Arledge, 20, of 717 California Ave., Apt. A, was charged Thursday in connection to an incident that occurred on Nov. 26, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant.

The warrant states the child suffered brain bleeding because of the incident.

An incident report states deputies were dispatched to Spartanburg Medical Center, where they met with Arledge and others to determine what happened.

Arledge has been released from the Spartanburg County jail on bond.

The incident report and warrant did not indicate how old the child was.

