Charges filed in bloody fight in stands during Clemson-Miami game

Charges have been filed in a bloody brawl that broke out in the stands during Saturday’s ACC championship matchup between Clemson and Miami.
Reed Fletcher, 22, was charged with assault and battery, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He was placed in the Mecklenburg County jail and released on $500 bond, according to jail records.
The fight, which happened in the upper deck of Bank of America Stadium during the first quarter of the ACC championship, was captured on video and posted on Facebook.
In the video, one fan appears to be slammed onto the chairs and concrete floor of the stands and ends up with a bloody face. Two men are separated and fans remind them that there are kids nearby. One fan is restrained from going after the one who is bleeding before the situation appears to die down.
“During the ACC championship game, guest relations with the stadium was notified about a disturbance,” police spokesman Keith Trietley said Sunday. Treitley said officers at the time were not aware of the video, which had been shared nearly 11,000 times and viewed more than 900,000 times as of Sunday afternoon.
Police determined Fletcher, who is listed in jail records as a resident of Rogersville, Tenn., was the primary aggressor, Trietley said.
Additional details about the fight, including what prompted it and the status of the second man, were not available Sunday afternoon. The incident report also was not available.
Clemson beat Miami 38-3.
Charlotte Observer reporter Langston Wertz Jr. contributed.
