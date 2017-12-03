Crime & Courts

Motorcycle collision injures two, including SC sheriff’s deputy

By Noah Feit

December 03, 2017 05:17 PM

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy was involved in a collision Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Two people were hurt, including a Greenville County Sheriff’s deputy, after a crash involving two motorcycles shortly before 2:30 p.m., wspa.com reported.

According to the sheriff's office, both the deputy and the civilian motorcycle rider suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision, foxcarolina.com reported.

In October, S.C. trooper Daniel K. Rebman was killed from injuries sustained when his patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a pick-up truck in Greenville County.

The collision occurred on West Blue Ridge Drive at Agnew Road, deputies said of the collision that is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

