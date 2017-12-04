Jason Gleaton.
Jason Gleaton. Photo provided by the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Crime & Courts

Man accused of robbing Dollar General in the Midlands caught just a few hours later

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 04, 2017 09:59 AM

December 04, 2017 09:59 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

A man accused of robbing a Dollar General was arrested Sunday.

Jason Gleaton, 27, is facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of kidnapping, according to a news release by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center without bond.

Gleaton is accused of robbing the Dollar General at 7925 Wilson Boulevard on Sunday just before 10 a.m., when he approached with a gun two of the store’s employees and demanded they open the safe and register, the release stated.

Though Gleton made off with an unknown amount of cash, the store’s employees were able to provide a good description of his getaway vehicle, according to the release. Investigators spotted the vehicle at a home in the 300 block of Carriage Oaks Drive around 2 p.m., where they arrested Gleaton.

Items stolen from, including a large amount of cash, were found with Gleaton when he was arrested, the release stated. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

