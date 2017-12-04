Executioner or overworked cop? High-stakes hearing opens for ex-N. Charleston officer

Was former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager an executioner when he fatally shot unarmed Walter Scott in the back at the end of a foot chase?
Or was Slager an overworked, diligent cop, working solo in a stressful high-crime area who fired at Scott as he ran only after a furious fight over Slager’s taser?
Those were the two opposing pictures in lawyers' opening statements Monday morning to the federal judge who will decide how much time in prison, if any, Slager will serve for killing Scott in April 2015. Slager could be sentenced to life in prison.
“The taser was grabbed and taken away from him (Slager) by Mr. Scott,” Slager defense attorney Andrew Savage told U.S. District Court Judge David Horton. “He tried to get away from the taser and Scott stood up and came at him. There is video of him doing exactly that.”
Never miss a local story.
But assistant U.S. attorney Jared Fishman told the judge that Slager’s shooting of Scott, 50, was equivalent to “second-degree murder” — “deliberate, calculated and it was not driven by emotion.”
Listening to the arguments was Slager, 36, wearing a gray-and-white striped jail jump suit as he sat at the defense table in the 80-seat courtroom in down Charleston’s federal courthouse.
Slager’s sentencing hearing is expected to last at least two days. In effect, it is a mini-trial during, allowing both sides to present evidence and witnesses.
Last May, Slager pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Scott’s civil rights. In return, state murder charges against the ex-policeman were dropped.
The case has racial overtones — Scott was African-American and Slager is white — that have attracted worldwide attention since a cell-phone video of the shooting, made public several days after the shooting, went viral on the Internet.
That video was played twice Monday morning as the trial got underway.
With Feidin Santana on the witness stand, prosecutor Fishman asked Santana, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, of how he came to take the video.
Santana, 26, testified he was walking to the barber shop where he worked when he shot the video of Slager chasing Scott, getting him on the ground and then shooting at Scott as he fled.
After the shooting, Santana testified, he was afraid to take the video to the North Charleston police .
“I didn’t feel safe,” Santana said. “Going to to police for me was going to be my last option.”
Instead, Santana sent copies of the video to his girlfriend in the Dominican Republic, and contacted Scott’s family and ensured they received a copy.
“I didn’t want to give it into the wrong hands,” Santana testified. “I was very concerned with my safety.
Comments