After running over two people, Midlands man charged with attempted murder

A Midlands man was arrested Sunday after he was found hiding under his home, and charged with attempted murder after he allegedly ran over two people in a pickup truck.
Steven Wayne Lee Jr., of Elgin, was arrested by Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with two counts of attempted murder.
The alleged incident occurred Dec. 1.Around 9:30 a.m., deputies intentionally responded to a report that two people had been run over by a GMC pickup truck driven by Lee.
There was an argument between Lee and the people he allegedly ran over at a residence on Watts Hill Road, according to the sheriff’s department.Lee departed in his truck, drove down the road, turned around and drove off the road into a front yard where the two people were standing and struck both of them, according to police.
Lee then drove a short way down Watts Hill Road where his truck broke down, deputies said. He was seen by the relatives of one of the people he struck as he tried to remove the license plate from his truck. When confronted, he fled on foot.
Both of the people allegedly struck by the truck received injuries that were not life-threatening and were transported to an area hospital where they were treated and released, deputies said.
Lee remains incarcerated at the Kershaw County Detention Center after having his bond denied.
Lee has been previously arrested for:
- auto breaking and grand larceny
- trespassing
- felony DUI
- driving under suspension (multiple counts)
- giving false information
- possession of cocaine
- driving under the influence (multiple counts)
- open container (multiple counts)
- public disorderly conduct, simple assault and battery
- assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest (felony)
- arson
- resisting arrest (misdemeanor)
- malicious injury to personal property
- violation of ABC law
- breach of peace, possession of drug paraphernalia and hit and run with property damage
