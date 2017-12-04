Man stabbed during robbery at Homewood Suites in Columbia

A man was stabbed and robbed at an area hotel Monday morning, and the Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
A man was stabbed in the upper body by a male acquaintance at Homewood Suites, at 230 Greystone Boulevard, not far from Riverbank Zoo and Garden, during an armed robbery, police said.
The person who was stabbed is receiving treatment at a local hospital for what the police department said are non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim while demanding and stealing his belongings, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
