Crime & Courts

Man stabbed during robbery at Homewood Suites in Columbia

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

December 04, 2017 03:35 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

A man was stabbed and robbed at an area hotel Monday morning, and the Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

A man was stabbed in the upper body by a male acquaintance at Homewood Suites, at 230 Greystone Boulevard, not far from Riverbank Zoo and Garden, during an armed robbery, police said.

The person who was stabbed is receiving treatment at a local hospital for what the police department said are non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim while demanding and stealing his belongings, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missing Lexington County woman

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday.

Missing Lexington County woman

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman
Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members 1:07

Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members
Graveyard incident victim speaks out 2:08

Graveyard incident victim speaks out

View More Video