Columbia teen arrested for threat to use weapon of mass destruction, blow up school

A teenager has been arrested after threatening to blow up a Columbia high school online.
Jalen Allen, 16, has been charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson.
Wilson said the Allen threatened to blow up Columbia High School in a post on Facebook.
Investigators were able to quickly identify Allen and take him into custody, the sheriff’s department tweeted.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
