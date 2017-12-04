Crime & Courts

Columbia teen arrested for threat to use weapon of mass destruction, blow up school

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

December 04, 2017 05:34 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A teenager has been arrested after threatening to blow up a Columbia high school online.

Jalen Allen, 16, has been charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson.

Wilson said the Allen threatened to blow up Columbia High School in a post on Facebook.

Investigators were able to quickly identify Allen and take him into custody, the sheriff’s department tweeted.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

