Shooting, failed armed robbery in Lexington County results in multiple arrests

Two men were arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and face multiple charges stemming from an attempted armed robbery.
Garrie Brown, 27, and Channing Dixon, 26, are charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy and possessing a weapon during a violent crime after shots were fired during an attempted robbery, according to public information officer Capt. Adam Myrick.
Brown is also charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, Myrick said.
The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, inside an apartment on Berryhill Road, not far from the Bush River Road exit on I-20 (Exit 63), according to Myrick.
One person was struck by a bullet and taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening wound, Myrick said.
“Two men who were inside the apartment fought back against the suspects and disarmed them before deputies arrived,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “Deputies arrested the suspects without incident.”
A judge set bond for Brown and Dixon at $50,000 and $30,000, respectively.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
