Teen arrested after shooting two women at Lexington County apartment complex

A teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
E-Karius Moore, 17, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to public information officer Capt. Adam Myrick.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Cricket Tree Lane, according to arrest warrants.
Shots were fired in the apartment complex parking lot during a domestic dispute between Moore and two females, Myrick said. Both females were struck and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
“Moore drove away after the shots were fired and a bulletin was sent out to officers across the Midlands to be on the lookout for his vehicle,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “State troopers and Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies apprehended Moore at the West Columbia side of the Gervais Street bridge after he initiated a pursuit.”
Moore was denied bond Monday afternoon.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
