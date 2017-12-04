E-Karius Moore
E-Karius Moore Lexington County Detention Center
E-Karius Moore Lexington County Detention Center

Crime & Courts

Teen arrested after shooting two women at Lexington County apartment complex

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

December 04, 2017 06:15 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

E-Karius Moore, 17, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to public information officer Capt. Adam Myrick.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Cricket Tree Lane, according to arrest warrants.

Shots were fired in the apartment complex parking lot during a domestic dispute between Moore and two females, Myrick said. Both females were struck and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Moore drove away after the shots were fired and a bulletin was sent out to officers across the Midlands to be on the lookout for his vehicle,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “State troopers and Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies apprehended Moore at the West Columbia side of the Gervais Street bridge after he initiated a pursuit.”

Moore was denied bond Monday afternoon.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missing Lexington County woman

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating Melanie Martin, a Pelion woman who was reported missing Sunday.

Missing Lexington County woman

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman
Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members 1:07

Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members
Graveyard incident victim speaks out 2:08

Graveyard incident victim speaks out

View More Video