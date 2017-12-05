Active manhunt underway in Lexington County

Lexington County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a wanted man in the Gilbert area.
The search was underway Tuesday morning near Crouch Circle and Beulah Church Road, according to a social media post by the agency.
The man is described as 32 years old, 245 pounds and about 6-feet tall. He has brown hair and a beard, and was last seen wearing khaki pants, green shirt and tennis shoes.
Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.
