Active manhunt underway in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

Lexington County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a wanted man in the Gilbert area.

The search was underway Tuesday morning near Crouch Circle and Beulah Church Road, according to a social media post by the agency.

The man is described as 32 years old, 245 pounds and about 6-feet tall. He has brown hair and a beard, and was last seen wearing khaki pants, green shirt and tennis shoes.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.

