1 killed in shootout inside West Columbia bar

A Columbia man was killed in a shooting inside a West Columbia bar early Sunday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened inside City Nightz bar on the 2100 block of Old Dunbar Road, just after the bar closed at 2 a.m., according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Rodney T. Leak, 41, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

“We don’t know how many men went inside the bar or what they were doing there after closing time,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on the evidence we’ve collected, we know gunshots were exchanged and someone who was still inside the bar was shot to death.”

No arrests have been made, according to Koon. If anyone has any information on what might have taken place, please call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.